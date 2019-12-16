Art sales, holiday gifting and more head to Fairfield County

The RAC Junior members will wrap your gifts for a cash donation on Dec. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org. The RAC Junior members will wrap your gifts for a cash donation on Dec. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org. Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Art sales, holiday gifting and more head to Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Festive Home, through Dec. 22, 34 Halpin Ln. Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Guild of Artists will hold their annual holiday market featuring jewelry, ceramics, scarves and gloves and original artwork. The event is free. The preview party will be held Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m. for a $20 fee. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the guild’s programming and exhibitions. Info: rgoa.org.

Brookfield Craft Center’s 44th Annual Holiday Sale, through Dec. 31, BCC’s Gallery Shop located at 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Shop Local Saturday sale: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Holiday Gift Show, through Dec. 24, Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Shop one-of-a-kind gifts by local artists. Proceeds will be used to support RAC and its educational outreach. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village, through Dec. 24, Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North St., Greenwich. Photos with Santa, Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Photo packages from $29.99. Reindeer will depart Dec. 22, but Santa will remain for photos Christmas Eve, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Book Sale, through Dec. 29, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. The book sale will be open during the Wilton Holiday Stroll Dec. 6, along with the library’s Giving Tree and Giving Gelt opportunities. All proceeds benefit the library. Info: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Gift Wrapping, Dec. 21, noon-5 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. RAC Junior members wrap your gifts for a cash donation; bring a new toy for a child at the Open Doors Shelter. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

New You Series, Jan. 12, Zumba, 4 p.m.; HIIT (High Intesity-Interval training), 5 p.m.; Power Yoga, 6 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Classes led by Fit Club of Ridgefield instructors. All proceeds benefit The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $40. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.