Art sales, holiday gifting and more head to Fairfield County

Festive Home, through Dec. 22, 34 Halpin Ln. Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Guild of Artists will hold their annual holiday market featuring jewelry, ceramics, scarves and gloves and original artwork. The event is free. The preview party will be held Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m. for a $20 fee. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the guild’s programming and exhibitions. Info: rgoa.org.

Brookfield Craft Center’s 44th Annual Holiday Sale, through Dec. 31, BCC’s Gallery Shop located at 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Shop Local Saturday sale: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Holiday Gift Show, through Dec. 24, Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Regular show hours, Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through Dec. 24. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village, through Dec. 24, Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North St., Greenwich. Photos with Santa, Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Photo packages from $29.99. Reindeer will depart Dec. 22, but Santa will remain for photos Christmas Eve, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Book Sale, Dec. 5-29, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. The book sale will be open during the Wilton Holiday Stroll Dec. 6, along with the library’s Giving Tree and Giving Gelt opportunities. All proceeds benefit the library. Info: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Holiday Stroll Christmas at the Tavern, Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m., Keeler Tavern Museum, 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Includes an "I SPY" game for kids, hot drinks, and s'mores. The Holiday Boutique will be open. Free. Info: keelertavernmuseum.org.

Holiday Drop and Shop, Dec. 5, 6-9 p.m., CT Audubon’s Birdcraft Museum, 314 Unquowa Rd., Fairfield. Parents can drop their kids off at the Birdcraft to play nature-related games, make indoor s’mores, create crafts and science experiments. Cost: $15-$20. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/holiday-drop-and-shop/.

Holiday Art Show, Dec. 6-14, Keeler Tavern’s Cass Gilbert Carriage Barn, 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Ten local artists will display their work. Info: keelertavernmuseum.org.

Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival, Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m. (Camp Hip Hop); Dec. 7, 7-11 p.m. (Casino Under the Stars); Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m. (Nutcracker Sweet Tea), Burr Homestead, 739 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Benefits Camp HOPE America-Connecticut and The Center for Family Justice. Tickets: $5-$10. Info: FairfieldChristmasTreeFestival.org.

Nichols Garden Club Holiday Boutique, Dec. 6, noon-7 p.m.; Dec. 7, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Info: NicholsGarden@gmail.com, 203-590-2232.

Living Nativity, Dec. 6, 6 p.m., Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main St., Ridgefield. Presentation of the birth of Christ. Info: jesseleechurch.com.

Saint Nicholas Fair, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Free admission. Info: 203-375-1503, trinityepiscopal00@att.net.

Rowayton Gardeners’ Annual Christmas Market, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Center, 33 Highland Ave., Rowayton. Info: rowaytongardeners.org/.

Holiday Boutique and Plant Sale, Dec. 7 and 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Trumbull High School’s Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road, Trumbull. Info: trumbullps.org/ths/ag/.

Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 8, noon-5 p.m., includes Greenwich, Byram, Glenville, Cos Cob and Riverside. Shopping, dining, live music, and more. Kick-Off Party to benefit Kids in Crisis, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m., 145 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Star Wars Reads Day, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Free. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, 203-256-3160.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Holiday Open House, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m., 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Theater performance, Santa Claus, and holiday displays. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799.

Santa and his Elf Visit, Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m., Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd, Weston. Free. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org, 203-226-1804.

Christmas Luncheons/Holiday Boutique, Dec. 10-14, two seatings, 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: keelertavernmuseum.org/events/132/christmas-luncheons/.

Nature Walk, Dec. 11, noon, CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Cost: $7-$10. Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/wednesday-noon-walks/.

Gifting for Good, Dec. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Dinner, Dec. 13, 6-7:30 p.m., Grace Farms, 365 Lukes Wood Rd., New Canaan. Assemble winter care packages of essential items for local families in need. Info/Registration: gracefarms.org/calendar.

Knights of Columbus Christmas Fair, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford. Snow date: Dec. 15. Tables: $20-$40. Send payment and contracts to: Greg Nowlin, c/o Knights of Columbus 2019 Christmas Fair, 11 Breakneck Ct., Milford, CT 06460. Info: 203-605-7600.

Sip and Shop, Dec. 14, 3-5 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Holiday wines and appetizers. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Darien Arts Center’s Oh Christmas Spree! Raffle, winning ticket will be drawn prior to DAC’s Dec. 15, 3 p.m. performance of Scenes from the Nutcracker, DAC, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Raffle tickets: $20, at darienarts.org or from DAC elves (and board members) located throughout town until noon on Dec. 15, or 203-655-8683.

Giving Tree, Deliver a gift to a recently resettled refugee child by choosing a gift card from the Grace Farms Giving Tree. All gifts must be wrapped and delivered back to Grace Farms by Dec. 17, 365 Lukes Wood Rd., New Canaan. Info/Registration: gracefarms.org/calendar.

Gift Wrapping, Dec. 21, noon-5 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. RAC Junior members wrap your gifts for a cash donation; bring a new toy for a child at the Open Doors Shelter. Info: rowaytonarts.org.