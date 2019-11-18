Art sales, holiday gifting and more head to Fairfield County

Festive Home, through Dec. 22, 34 Halpin Ln. Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Guild of Artists will hold their annual holiday market featuring jewelry, ceramics, scarves and gloves and original artwork. The event is free. The preview party will be held Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m. for a $20 fee. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the guild’s programming and exhibitions. Info: rgoa.org.

Brookfield Craft Center’s 44th Annual Holiday Sale, through Dec. 31, BCC’s Gallery Shop located at 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Shop Local Saturday sale: Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Holiday Gift Show Preview Night, Nov. 26, 5-7 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Suggested donation: $5, will be waived in exchange for canned goods to the Open Doors Shelter in Norwalk. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Holiday Gift Show Opening Night, Nov. 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Extended opening weekend hours, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Regular show hours, Tuesday-Friday, noon-5 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through Dec. 24. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Holiday Gift Show, Nov. 29-Dec. 24, Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Shop one-of-a-kind gifts by local artists. Proceeds will be used to support RAC and its educational outreach. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

11th Annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village, Nov. 29-Dec. 24, Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North St., Greenwich. We’re Back Party, Nov. 29, noon-6 p.m. Photos with Santa, Monday-Friday, noon-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Photo packages from $29.99. Reindeer will depart Dec. 22, but Santa will remain for photos Christmas Eve, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Coffee and Bagels Breakfast, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-noon, Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Write Letters to Santa, Dec. 1, 4:30-7 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. During Light Up Rowayton, RAC Junior Members will offer an opportunity for children to write letters to Santa. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Abilis Gardens & Gifts Holiday Sip & Shop Art Show, Dec. 4, 5-8 p.m., Abilis Gardens & Gifts, 50 Glenville St., Greenwich. Art show features paintings and digital art created by adults who are supported by Abilis. Info: abilis.us/calendar.

Holiday Stroll Christmas at the Tavern, Dec. 6, 5-9 p.m., Keeler Tavern Museum, 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Includes an "I SPY" game for kids, hot drinks, and s'mores. The Holiday Boutique will be open. Free. Info: keelertavernmuseum.org.

Holiday Art Show, Dec. 6-14, Keeler Tavern’s Cass Gilbert Carriage Barn, 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Ten local artists will display their work. Info: keelertavernmuseum.org.

Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival, Dec. 6, 5-7 p.m. (Camp Hip Hop); Dec. 7, 7-11 p.m. (Casino Under the Stars); Dec. 8, 1-3 p.m. (Nutcracker Sweet Tea), Burr Homestead, 739 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Benefits Camp HOPE America-Connecticut and The Center for Family Justice. Tickets: $5-$10. Info: FairfieldChristmasTreeFestival.org.

Saint Nicholas Fair, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., Trumbull. Free admission. Info: 203-375-1503, trinityepiscopal00@att.net.

Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 8, noon-5 p.m., includes Greenwich, Byram, Glenville, Cos Cob and Riverside. Shopping, dining, live music, and more. Kick-Off Party to benefit Kids in Crisis, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m., 145 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Holiday Open House, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m., 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Theater performance, Santa Claus, and holiday displays. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799.

Knights of Columbus Christmas Fair, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford. Snow date: Dec. 15. Tables: $20-$40. Send payment and contracts to: Greg Nowlin, c/o Knights of Columbus 2019 Christmas Fair, 11 Breakneck Ct., Milford, CT 06460. Info: 203-605-7600.

Sip and Shop, Dec. 14, 3-5 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Holiday wines and appetizers. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Gift Wrapping, Dec. 21, noon-5 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) gallery, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. RAC Junior members wrap your gifts for a cash donation; bring a new toy for a child at the Open Doors Shelter. Info: rowaytonarts.org.