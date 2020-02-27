Art exhibits and gallery openings in Fairfield County

Opening

Votes for Women: The Road to Victory exhibit, March 1-31, traces the history of Women’s Suffrage. March 1 lecture by Dr. Kelly Marino, 4 p.m.; reception follows 5-6 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. A concurrent exhibit on Woman Suffrage will take place throughout the spring at Town Hall. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Sofie Swann - A Cluttered Mind and Silvermine School of Art Faculty Exhibition, Opening reception, March 1, 2-4 p.m., Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Exhibitions run through March 21. Info: silvermineart.org.

Art Centers

Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

The Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Artwork by 83 area artists. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Milford Photo Expo, April 2-May 29, MAC, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Reception: April 2, 5:30-7 p.m. Info: milfordarts.org.

5th Annual Student Art Show: Artists on the Rise, March 7-31, Brookfield Craft Center, Lynn Tendler Bignell Gallery, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Reception: March 7, 5-8 p.m. Showcases artwork by students from six local high schools. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Museums

Ride a Vintage Train to Visit the Easter Bunny, April 4, 5, 10 and 11, Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Trains leave every 30 minutes, 10:30-2:30 on Saturday (no train at noon); and 12:30-2:30 on Sunday. Admission: $12. Info: 203-778-8337, info@danburyrail.org.

Weather Report, through March 29, the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. There Must Be Some Way Out of Here, through May 17. Super Third Saturdays, March 21, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Info: aldrichart.org.

Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Display of 15 pieces of contemporary Chinese brushwork gifted to the Town of Greenwich. Collecting Reimagined: A 2D Curiosity Cabinet, through March 24, Bruce Museum’s Bantle Lecture Gallery. On the Edge of the World: Masterworks by Laurits Andersen Ring from the Danish National Gallery, through May 24. Info: brucemuseum.org.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Guided tours of Frances Osborne Kellogg’s estate and collection of antiques and fine art. Info: 203-734-2513.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House , 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111.

Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

About Women, April 2-June 21, Wednesday-Sunday, noon-4 p.m., Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $6-$20. Opening reception, April 2, 5:30-7:30 p.m., free; RSVP by March 27. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Avant-Garde Past of New Haven Clock Factory, through Aug. 29, The New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: newhavenmuseum.org.

Libraries

Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

Wilton Arts Council Focus ’20 Photography Exhibition, March 13, reception, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Exhibition runs through March 27. Free. Images of Ireland: A Photography Talk, March 19, 7-8 p.m. Free. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Exhibition/Reception: Jenny Graham-Hougah, March 23, 6-7:30 p.m. Info: wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-6334.

Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: dar.to/2p9tGeK.

New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Memories, through March 21, Kershner Gallery, Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Historical

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl., Westport. Exhibit casts a lens on the social management of mental illness. Becoming Westport, on view through June 30, 2020. Info: westporthistory.org.

The New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, Hat Madness explores the history of hats, hat making and design with over 65 hats from the Museum’s extensive clothing and textile collection and runs through March 8. Talking Shop, an exploration through photographs, ephemera and artifacts of shops in New Canaan from the 19th century to the mid-1970s, and runs through April 18. Gallery Discussion with curator Patricia Funt Oxman: March 21, 10:30 a.m. New Canaan Art, Antique and Jewelry Show, March 7 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and March 8 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. $5 admission—good for both days. Wilma Shaw Deicas discusses her book—Life on a Dairy Farm in New Canaan, Connecticut on March 10, at 11 am. Historian Jim Bach presents American Betrayal, the story behind Benedict Arnold’s disloyalty to our country on March 29 at 4 p.m. All exhibits are free to members/ $5 for others. Info: nchistory.org.

Remembering Dave: A Brubeck Family Album, through April 18, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Free for members; $10 nonmembers. Just Like Grandma Used to Make: A Hands-on Experience of 300 Years of Kitchen History, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., tours of the 1910 kitchen at the Betts House. In Wilton: Siwanog Tribe, English Parish, American Town, the early history of Wilton is traced through a selection of rarely seen objects from the Permanent Collection. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 152 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Free. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Nature/Science

The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Galleries

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Free. Info: rgoa.org, 203-438-8863.

Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. Info: newtonroux.com.

Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Info: 203-762-8311.

Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

Housatonic Museum Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. Info: www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum.

RPAC Gallery, RPAC Gallery, 410 Main Street, Ridgefield. Info: 203-894-5609, info@RPACgallery.com

Tampered Books Exhibit, through Feb. 29, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Collection of photographs of books by artist/designer/photographer Ilene Africk. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

SoNo’s Maritime Garage Gallery Winter Exhibit, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Feb. 29, 11 North Water St., Norwalk. “Seeds of Peace” exhibit embraces the senses of peace and serenity. Free. Info: 203-831-9063, norwalkpark.org/public-art.

Eugenie Diserio’s Reboot, through Feb. 28, Government Center, 10th flr., 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Info: 203-858-3082, eugeniediserioart.com.

The Figure as Abstract Composition, through Feb. 28, Greenwich Art Society Gallery, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Paintings on view Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, noon-4 p.m. All works may be purchased. Info: 203-629-1533, greenwichartsociety.org.

Winter Chill, through Feb. 29, Ridgefield Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Rd., Ridgefield. Local artists, Tina Phillips, Harry Dayton, Ursula Lombardi and Annie Weed will have more than 20 winter landscapes and cityscapes displayed. Free. Info: tinaphillipsartist.com.

The Contemplative Landscape: Paintings by Robert Selkowitz, March 2-April 30, The Stamford JCC 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Art & Wine Reception, March 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Info: cfreeman@stamfordjcc.org, stamfordjcc.org.

Jay Petrow, This Must Be The Place, March 3-April 28, Mayor’s Gallery, 10th floor Government Center, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Reception: March 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Info: 203-858-3082, facebook.com/mayorsgallerystamford/.

“Light & Color in Our World, March 3-31, Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Geary Gallery of Darien, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Paintings of Betty Ball. Free. Info: 203-655-6633, gearygallery.com.