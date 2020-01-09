Art exhibits and gallery openings in Fairfield County

Opening

Tampered Books Exhibit, Jan. 9-Feb. 29, Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Collection of photographs of books by artist/designer/photographer Ilene Africk. Reception, Jan. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Winter Interlude, Jan. 10-30, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Reception: Jan. 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Featuring nine local artists. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-6334.

40th Annual Photography Show, Jan. 11 through Feb. 13, Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. The exhibit was juried by photographer Stephen Wilkes. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Art Centers

HeART & Mind exhibition, through Jan. 12, Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Artists explore mental health issues while celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. Info: silvermineart.org/exhibition/heart-mind/.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

The Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Artwork by 83 area artists. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Museums

Weather Report, through March 29, the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. There Must Be Some Way Out of Here, through May 17. Info: aldrichart.org.

Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Display of 15 pieces of contemporary Chinese brushwork gifted to the Town of Greenwich. Collecting Reimagined: A 2D Curiosity Cabinet, through March 24, Bruce Museum’s Bantle Lecture Gallery. Info: brucemuseum.org.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Guided tours of Frances Osborne Kellogg’s estate and collection of antiques and fine art. Info: 203-734-2513.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House , 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111.

Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Special night-time rides on Saturdays, 4:30-5 p.m. are being scheduled. Admission: $12. Info: danburyrailwaymuseum.org, 203-778-8337.

Libraries

Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Winter Interlude Art Exhibition runs Jan 10-30, opening recepetion Jan. 10, 6-7:30 p.m. Nine area artists will be showcased. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Ridgefield Shutterbugs Photography Exhibit, through Feb. 25, Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldshutterbugs@yahoo.com.

Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: dar.to/2p9tGeK.

New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Historical

Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl., Westport. Exhibit casts a lens on the social management of mental illness. Becoming Westport, on view through June 30, 2020. Info: westporthistory.org.

The New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Hat Madness explores the history of hats, hat making and design with over 65 hats from the museum’s extensive clothing and textile collection. The exhibit is free to members and $5 for all others. The exhibition runs through March 8. Talking Shop, an exploration through photographs, ephemera and artifacts of shops in New Canaan from mid-19th century to the mid-1970s. Opening reception Jan. 16, 5-7 p.m. Free to members/ $5 all others. The exhibition runs through April 18. Info: nchistory.org.

Great Trains Holiday Show, through Jan. 20, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Just Like Grandma Used to Make: A Hands-on Experience of 300 Years of Kitchen History, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., tours of the 1910 kitchen at the Betts House. In Wilton: Siwanog Tribe, English Parish, American Town, the early history of Wilton is traced through a selection of rarely seen objects from the Permanent Collection. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, 152 Main St., Ridgefield; 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Free. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Nature/Science

The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

World Views: A Bee’s Perspective Photo Exhibit, Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., through Jan. 31, Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Photos by Sophie Zyla. Free. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg.

Galleries

Kelley Schutte: Abstract Gazing, through Jan. 31, Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Free. Info: 203-655-6633, gearygallery.com.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org.

Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info: artplacegallery.org.

Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. Info: newtonroux.com.

Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Info: 203-762-8311.

Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

Housatonic Museum Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. Info: www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum.

RPAC Gallery, 424R Main St., Ridgefield. Info: 475-215-5740, info@ridgefieldprideartcenter.com.

Color in Motion, through Jan. 19, The Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Artwork of Guy Phillips and Matthew Samuels. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Winter Light, through Jan. 31, Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info: artplacegallery.org, 203-374-9720, 646- 258-6912.

SoNo’s Maritime Garage Gallery Winter Exhibit, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through Feb. 29, 11 North Water St., Norwalk. “Seeds of Peace” exhibit embraces the senses of peace and serenity. Free. Info: 203-831-9063, norwalkpark.org/public-art.

Eugenie Diserio’s Reboot, through Feb. 28, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Government Center, 10th flr., 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Info: 203-858-3082, eugeniediserioart.com.