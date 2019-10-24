Art exhibits and gallery openings in Fairfield County

Opening

Capturing Waveny, Oct. 24-Nov. 2, Carriage Barn Arts Center in Waveny Park, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Gallery hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sundays, 1-5 p.m.; gallery closes at 4 p.m. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Art/Place Gallery Reception: New Work, the artwork of members, Mollie Keller and Susanne Keany, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m., 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. On view through Nov. 17. Info: artplacegallery.org, 203-374-9720, 646-258-6912.

Art Centers

Free Gallery Talk, Nov 7, 2 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. Preview the Center For Contemporary Printmaking’s annual MONOTHON Exhibit & Sale. Info: carriagebarn.org.

Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Info: silvermineart.org.

Westport Arts Center, 51 Riverside Ave., Westport. Info: westportartscenter.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists 42nd Annual Juried Exhibition, through Oct 20, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org.

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or 203-655-8683.

The Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd., Brookfield. Info: brookfieldcraft.org.

Autumn Juried Show, through Nov. 9, Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Artwork by 83 area artists. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Wilson Avenue Loft Artists 12th annual Open Studios, Nov. 15-17; opening 6-8 p.m. Friday, continuing with open studios Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 225 Wilson Ave., Norwalk. Event will showcase the work of 15 artists. Info: nmsstudio1@aol.com, glavin@optonline.com.

Museums

Weather Report, through March 29, the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Sara Cwynar: Gilded Age through Nov. 10. Art Aldrich, Nov. 14, 7-9 p.m. Curated art sale, silent auction, and cocktail party to benefit the Museum. Tickets: $150-$350, shop.aldrichart.org. Info: aldrichart.org.

Chinese Brushwork, through Dec. 8, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Display of 15 pieces of contemporary Chinese brushwork gifted to the Town of Greenwich. Info: brucemuseum.org.

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Ave., Bridgeport. Info: discoverymuseum.org or 203-372-3521.

The Osborne Homestead Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Guided tours of Frances Osborne Kellogg’s estate and collection of antiques and fine art. Info: 203-734-2513.

Housatonic Museum of Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport, www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum, 203-332-5052.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or 203-899-0606.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Ln., Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.

Barnum Museum, 820 Main St., Bridgeport. Info: barnum-museum.org.

Yale Center for British Art, 1080 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: britishart.yale.edu.

Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, 170 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Info: peabody.yale.edu or 203-432-5050.

Yale Art Gallery, 1111 Chapel St., New Haven. Info: artgallery.yale.edu or 203-432-0600.

The Glass House, 199 Elm St., New Canaan. Info: theglasshouse.org or 866-811-4111.

Greenwich Historical Society, 47 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info:greenwichhistory.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. The Trained Eye: The Art of Railways and Stations exhibit, through -Jan. 5. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion, through Oct. 27, 5:30-8 p.m. The Mansion’s Great Gatsby Tea, Nov. 3, 2-4 p.m. Tickets: $45-$50. Holiday Exhibit: Toys, Trains, and Magnificent Trees: Illuminating Christmas at the Mansion, opens Nov. 20, The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Holiday Open House, Dec. 8, noon-4 p.m.

Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Admission: $10. Info: danburyrail.org.

Libraries

Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., Stratford. Info: stratfordlibrary.org.

Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Fairfield. Info: pequotlibrary.org, 203-259-0346, ext. 115.

Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Art & Text Art Exhibition through Nov. 7. A Harvest of Hues Art Exhibition and Reception, Nov. 15 through Jan. 2. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Exhibition/Reception: Brian Mustari, Nov. 18, 6-7:30 p.m. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: dar.to/2p9tGeK.

Art & Text Exhibition: Dual show by artists Jane Davila and Karen Kalkstein through Dec. 1, New Canaan Library, 151 Main St., New Canaan. Part of Art Spaces in Fairfield County Libraries. Info: newcanaanlibrary.org.

Historical

Taking the Cure, on view through Nov. 17, Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl., Westport. Exhibit casts a lens on the social management of mental illness. Vision & Dignity: The Art of George Hand Wright, through Nov. 17. Becoming Westport, on view through June 30, 2020. Info: westporthistory.org.

The New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. History of New Canaan’s Fire Company No.1, includes photographs, memorabilia, medals, uniforms chronicling 140 years of the company’s history, through Oct. 26. Ponus: The Man & The Monument, Oct. 27, 4 p.m., a talk by Patricia Funt Oxman on the 1897 unveiling of the Ponus Monument and on Chief Ponus and the New Canaan ancestors who changed his world. They Called New Canaan Home, Oct. 29, 11 a.m., a book presentation by Art Hahn. Common Ground: Irwin by award-winning photographer Torrance York on exhibit at the Gores Pavilion in Irwin Park through Nov. 3. Northeast Waterscapes: Artists Explore Oceans, Rivers, Harbors, Nov. 1-Dec. 14. Reception, Nov. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hours vary so call the historical society to confirm. Info: nchistory.org.

Great Trains Holiday show, Nov. 23-Jan. 20, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Opening, Nov. 29; Santa Visits Dec. 14. Cost: $5-$10. Just Like Grandma Used to Make: A Hands-on Experience of 300 Years of Kitchen History, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tours of the 1910 kitchen at the Betts House. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 132 Main St., Ridgefield. #HandsOnHistory: Living Off the Land, runs Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 27, 1-4 p.m. by appointment. An interactive exhibition of 18th - early-20th century tools Ridgefield farmers used in all stages of food production, with family-friendly speakers on Sundays. Info: 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org.

Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org or 203-846-0525.

Darien Historical Society, 45 Old Kings Highway North, Darien. Info: 203-655-9233 or darienhistorical.org.

Greenwich Historical Society, Bush-Holley Historic Site, 39 Strickland Rd., Greenwich. Info: 203-869-6899, ext. 10 or greenwichhistory.org.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. Info: 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa.

Danbury Museum & Historical Society, 43 Main St., Danbury. Info: 203-743-5200 or danburymuseum.org.

Ridgefield Historical Society, 4 Sunset Ln., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Three Women Who Made Weston Weston, Thursdays, 2-4 p.m., through Oct. 31, Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Rd., Weston. Free. Info: westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Nature/Science

The Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700 or maritimeaquarium.org.

New Pond Farm Education Center, 101 Marchant Rd., West Redding. Info: 203-938-2117 or info@newpondfarm.org.

Bartlett Arboretum & Gardens, 151 Brookdale Rd., Stamford. Info: 203-322-6971 or bartlettarboretum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Ln., Westport. Info: 203-227-7253 or earthplace.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Rd. Greenwich. Info: greenwich.audubon.org or 203-869-5272.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: 203-966-9577.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: 203-259-6305 x109 or ctaudubon.org.

Kellogg Environmental Center, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. Info: ct.gov/deep/kellogg.

Galleries

Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Info: rgoa.org.

Visual Poetry: Chin H. Shin Exhibit, Nov. 1-30, The Geary Gallery, 576 Post Rd., Darien. Free. Info: gearygallery.com.

Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Info: artplacegallery.org.

The Beginning, through Dec. 1, Newton Roux Gallery, 14 Elm St., Westport. The exhibit features work by Pam Ackley. Info: newtonroux.com.

Poetics of Structures, Susan Peyser, through Oct. 31, the Gallery @ the J at the Stamford JCC, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Info: stamfordjcc.org.

Isabella Garrucho Fine Art, 40 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. Info: igifineart.com.

Rockwell Gallery, Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton Center. Info: 203-762-8311.

Fairfield Museum & History Center, 370 Beach Rd., Fairfield. Info: Fairfieldhistory.org.

New Deal artist James Daugherty: Abstract Art, through Nov. 4, The Mayor’s Gallery, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. The interaction of Color: Work from the 1950s and 60s. Info: 203-858-3082.

Housatonic Museum Art, 900 Lafayette Blvd., Bridgeport. Info: www2.housatonic.edu/artmuseum.

Art & Text, through Dec. 1, Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Show is in coordination with 13 Fairfield County libraries featuring the same theme. Opening reception: Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m. Info: bskgallery@gmail.com, 203-246-9065.

Gun Violence and its Aftermath, through Dec. 5, UConn Stamford Art Gallery, 1 University Place, Stamford. June Ahrens has spent close to two years creating this work which was inspired and motivated by the horrific mass shootings in the U.S.

RPAC Gallery, 424R Main St., Ridgefield. Info: 475-215-5740, info@ridgefieldprideartcenter.com.

Artists from The Grotta Collection, Nov. 1-10, browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Opening reception: Nov. 2, 1-6 p.m. Fiber and dimensional art by more than 40 artists collected by Sandy and Louis Grotta. Info: browngrotta.com.

A Walk Through Color and Design, by Anita Wasserman, Nov. 3-Dec. 27, Stamford Jewish Community Center Gallery, 1035 Newfield Ave., Stamford. Reception: Nov. 7, 6 p.m. Free. Info: cfreeman@stamfordjcc.org.

Up and Out, the oil paintings of Anna Badini, Nov. 7-Jan. 3, The Mayor’s Gallery, 10th flr. Government Center, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. Reception: Nov. 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Info: 203-858-3082.