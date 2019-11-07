Art, concerts, puppets and more head to Fairfield County this weekend

The Alan and Helen Hermes Arts Series Presents: Open Sesame! on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Road, West Redding. The program is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street. For more information, visit marktwain library.org.

Up and Out

Up and Out, the oil paintings of Anna Badini, will be displayed Nov. 7 through Jan. 3 at the Mayor’s Gallery, 10th floor of Government Center, 888 Washington Blvd., Stamford. For more information, call 203-858-3082.

Olympia Stone

Rewind/Fast-Forward: Celebrating the Artist Documentaries of Olympia Stone will be screened on Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich. Tickets are $30-$45. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

Brendan James

Brendan James will perform with Pete Muller on Nov. 7 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. F:or more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sara Evans

Sara Evans will perform on Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $87. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Artisan Show

The Wilton Historical Society’s 34th annual American Artisan Show runs Nov. 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Marshall

Marshall will be screened on Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. The free screening includes a panel discussion after the film. For more information, visit norwalkpl.org.

Admissions

Admissions will be staged Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Wyckoff Family Black Box Theater at St. Luke’s School, 377 North Wilton Road, New Canaan. The production is free. For more information, visit stlukesct.org.

Unveiled

Unveiled will be performed on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets: $35. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Baroque to Rock

The Markovs and Friends: From Baroque to Rock will be performed on Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Tickets are $30-$40. For more information, visit markovconcerts.com.

The Capitol Steps

The Capitol Steps will perform on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $55. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Holiday sale

Brookfield Craft Center’s 44th Annual Holiday Sale runs Nov. 9 through Dec. 31 at BCC’s Gallery Shop, 286 Whisconier Road, Brookfield. For more information, visit brookfieldcraft.org.

Paw Patrol

Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue will be staged on Nov. 9 and 10 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19-$140. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Open Sesame

Cowboy Junkies

The Cowboy Junkies will perform on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $55. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Alexis P. Suter Band

The Alexis P. Suter Band will perform on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $18-$35. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Rumpleteaser

Rumpleteaser will be staged on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Comedy contest

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest continues on Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $25-$34.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Madama Butterfly

Metropolitan Opera’s Madama Butterfly will be screened on Nov. 10 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

HeART & Mind

A HeART & Mind interactive music program will be held on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. at the Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan.The free program includes improvisational piano playing and dance movement to expand self-awareness and connection with others. For more information, visit silvermineart.org.

Tali Roth

Classic guitarist Tali Roth will perform and hold a workshop on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $20-$50. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

WMD

WMD will perform on Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. The concert is free. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Candlelight Concert

Wilton Candlelight Concert presents cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han on Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Wilton Library. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

D-Day Remembrance

A 75th Anniversary of D-Day Remembrance ceremony will be held on Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The service is free. For more information, call 203-255-0454.

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Part II will be screened on Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Pete Yorn

Pete Yorn will perform on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35-$285. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.