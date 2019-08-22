Art, blues, books and more themed festivals heading to Fairfield County

Wilton Back the Track Trot: Fund-raiser 5K Run and Fun Run, Aug. 24, 9 a.m., Wilton track facility, 395 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Fee: $35. Info: runsignup.com/Race/CT/Wilton/BackTheTrack.

Art in the Park Annual Festival, Aug. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Weir Farm, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton. This free annual event celebrates the birthday of the National Park Service and the creativity inspired by Weir Farm. Enjoy demonstrations, activity stations, free-to-use art supplies, refreshments, music, and more. Info: nps.gov/wefa/planyourvisit/art-in-park.

Cannon Grange Agricultural Fair, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Rd., Wilton. Fair features juried exhibits of horticulture, home-arts of culinary, sewing and needlework, eggs, photography, crafts, small farm animals, and watercolor painting. There are also baking contests, concessionaires, nonprofit organizations, games for children and food. Tent Talks will feature experts on a variety of subjects who will be scheduled for 15-minute sessions throughout the day. Admission to the fair is $2 per person, or $1 per person with a non-perishable canned good that will go to the Wilton Interfaith Food Pantry. Info: info@cannongrange.org or call 203-762-1900.

Mark Twain Library Book Fair, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Aug. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Redding Community Center, Lonetown Road, Redding. All proceeds go to the Mark Twain Library. Info: marktwainlibrary.org.

12th Annual Blues & Views Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Levitt Pavilion, 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Headliners include Anders Osborne, Lawrence, Neville Jacobs and the Main Squeeze. The festival will also feature a food court, kids activities and local artisans. Kids under 12 are free for both ticket types. Tickets: $10-$100. Portion of the proceeds will go to Staples Tuition Grants and Wakeman Town Farm. Info: BluesViewsCT.com.

Norwalk Seaport Association Oyster Festival, Sept. 6, 6-11 p.m.; Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Veteran’s Park, 42 Seaview Ave., Norwalk. Live entertainment, food, activities. Headliners Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, and Brian Howe, former lead singer of Bad Company. Admission: $5-$12. Info: seaport.org.

Fall Bird Walk, Sept. 7, 9 a.m., Connecticut Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. For ages 5-12. Cost: $5. Advance registration required. Info: 203-259-6305, ext. 109, ctaudubon.org/2018/08/fall-bird-walk-2/

Multicultural Festival: Voces De America, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $30. Info: palacestamford.org.

Milford Irish Festival, Sept. 13, 6-11 p.m. and Sept. 14, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Fowler Pavilion, 1 Shipyard Ln., Milford. The festival will offer Irish cultural activities and programs for children. Tickets: free for children under 12, $5 Friday, $10 Saturday. Info: milfordirish.org.

Trash Dash 5K plogging event, Sept. 15, 8 a.m., Newman’s Own Hall of The Maritime Aquarium, 10 N. Water St., Norwalk. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter. Hosted by Keep America Beautiful and The Maritime Aquarium. Check-in: 7-8 a.m. Registration: $30 through July 31, then increases. Registration for children under 12: $20. Info: act.kab.org/trash-dash.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Old-fashioned Flea Market, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mathews Park, 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 4.

Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Sept. 21, 9-10 a.m., early buying, $5 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m., free; Sept. 22, 1-5 p.m.; Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., half price; Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $5/bag, Wilton Library, 137 Old. Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Proceeds benefit library. Info: wiltonlibrary.org, 203-762-3950.

Meters for a Cure ERG Challenge, Sept. 29, 7:30 a.m., Greenwich Water Club, 49 River Rd., Cos Cob. Charity rowing event supports Swim Across America Fairfield County and its local beneficiary the Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy (ACGT). Registration/Info: swimacrossamerica.org/gwc2019.