Apples and brie make for a lovely bite of pastry

Brie and apple tarts add a nice splash of flavor at any gathering. Brie and apple tarts add a nice splash of flavor at any gathering. Photo: TinaMarie Craven/ Hearst Connecticut Connecticut Photo: TinaMarie Craven/ Hearst Connecticut Connecticut Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Apples and brie make for a lovely bite of pastry 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Friends, welcome to what I like to refer to as the endless plate season. Some of you might be thinking that Thanksgiving is over and that you’re safe for a few weeks before the December holidays kick into high gear ... that’s not quite true. The weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year are ladened with food: recipe testing, gatherings with friends and family, office potlucks and cookie decorating parties. You might think you have a few weeks off after finding a way to squeeze an overstuffed turkey in your oven, but no, people insist on inviting you to events where you have to bring a dish. Now, if you’re like me and you’re too pressed for time to bring an elaborate dish to every gathering (sorry, Aunt Karen), you can do something that looks fancy, tastes great and requires very little effort to pull together. With only five ingredients (because we’re all on a budget this time of year) you can whip up brie apple tarts with minimal effort (thanks to frozen puff pastry). Brie is a cheese that never fails to delight or amp up the fancy factor at any gathering. Trying to impress your date’s parents? Bring some brie. Trying to ease political tension between your cousins? Bring some brie. I’m not saying that brie is going to heal the factions and rifts within society, but you know what? I’m not saying it wouldn’t work either. Test out these brie apple tarts that take less than an hour to whip up.

Brie apple tarts

1 sheet thawed puff pastry

1 apple cored and thinly sliced

8 oz. brie

Honey

¼ cup roasted almond slices

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Once the puff pastry is thawed, place the brie on the pastry and cover with a sheet of parchment paper and roll out the cheese into a thin sheet. Cut the apple into quarters and thinly slice each quarter before placing the apple slices over the cheese. Roll up the sides of the dough to form a crust before placing it in the oven for 30 minutes. Once the pastry is cooked, drizzle the top with honey and garnish with roasted almonds.

Note: If you can’t find roasted almond slices, use sliced almonds and toast them in the oven for 10 minutes while the pastry bakes.