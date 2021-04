Contributed photo

Sarah Hunter Forcheski, the daughter of Joan and Carl Forcheski, of Ridgefield, married Michael James Misencik, the son of Barbara and James Misencik, of Trumbull, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, a perfectly clear and sun-splashed autumn day.

They were introduced at Okemo Mountain by Ridgefield High School ski team coach Dave Kiley and got engaged while on a trip to Iceland.