Amazon’s new ‘Homecoming’ season poses questions about identity

Janelle Monáe stars in the second season of "Homecoming."

In the new season of “Homecoming,” audiences might find themselves feeling a sense of deja vu and the series opens up with a woman waking up in a boat without any memory of who she is. The first season of the Amazon series starred Julia Roberts as a counselor at a Homecoming facility that worked to treat veterans with PTSD and help them transition into civilian life and revealed that something seedy was going on under the surface at the facility.

In the second season, Julia Roberts is no longer gracing screens and Janelle Monáe now plays the leading role. After discovering she doesn’t know who she is, Monáe’s character goes on a mission to figure out what happened to her. While Monáe’s character goes on a quest for her identity, the series eases viewers into the past to reveal what has happened to Walter, the focal Homecoming patient from the first season, now that he’s no longer in treatment.

As Walter seeks answers for the gaping hole in his memory and for the information about his Homecoming treatment, he finds it difficult to grapple with the unknown elements in his life.

The second season of “Homecoming” also reveals more information about what happened at the treatment facility and about Geist, the company which ran Homecoming and its dealings with the Department of Defense.

Monáe provides a brilliant turn as a woman without an identity; she effortlessly expresses the confusion and bubbling panic that takes over her mind. She also provides a cutthroat performance in her character’s former life where she ruthlessly works to protect companies even though it means letting victims get crushed under a corporate boot. Stephan James’ incorporates a hardened distrust into Walter’s character as he finds himself frustrated by the bureaucratic obstacles that prevent him knowing what happened to him.

“Homecoming” has two seasons on Amazon and is rated TV-MA. Viewers might also enjoy the strange twists and turns in Netflix’s “Russian Doll.”