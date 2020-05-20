Aldrich offers ‘Porches of Ridgefield’ print to benefit museum

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is selling a limited-edition print, "Porches of Ridgefield" by Tina Cobelle-Sturges to benefit the museum during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is selling a limited-edition print, “Porches of Ridgefield” by Tina Cobelle-Sturges to benefit the museum during the Aldrich’s continued closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While their doors are closed the Aldrich is offering patrons the opportunity to bring local art into their homes. Cobelle-Sturges’ print highlights the porches of several of Ridgefield’s historic homes that line Main Street including the porch of “Old Hundred,” the former museum building that now houses Aldrich’s administrative offices.

“Porches of Ridgefield,” a twenty-two color silkscreen, was created in 2008 as a tribute to the Aldrich’s architectural landmark building, “Old Hundred,” and several of the other iconic porches that grace Main Street in downtown Ridgefield. The sales from this print when it debuted supported the Museum to rebuild the porch on “Old Hundred” that was torn down in the late 1920s to restore the building to its original form. In addition, the funds helped to support a historical renovation of the building’s exterior including the replacement of moldings, a new roof, and the copper lightning rods that were originally part of the structure.

Richard Klein, the Aldrich’s exhibitions director said, “Tina Sturges’ paintings and prints have an affinity with both Impressionism and Folk art. Their luminosity partakes of the light and color effects pioneered by artists such as Monet and Renoir, and their subject matter reflects the honest approach of the best American Folk painting. Sturges’ American scenes are both beautiful and entertaining.”

“Porches of Ridgefield” is part of the museum’s Aldrich Editions program which was established in 1998 to make limited-edition works by emerging and mid-career artists who have exhibited at the Aldrich. This program offers the Aldrich’s community an opportunity to make an investment in a work of contemporary art while supporting the museum.

The prints are available for $500 for non-members and $450 for members with all proceeds benefiting the museum. Prints can be purchased at shop.aldrichart.org. For a limited time, The Aldrich is offering a 10% discount on this print with the code PORCHES.