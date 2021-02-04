Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum's new program 'blurs lines' between gallery space and home

A world without art would be a gloomy and dreary place and while art lovers can visit some museums or take a virtual stroll through exhibitions, the COVID-19 pandemic has distanced many not just from their social circles but also from art.
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield curated a traveling series of five different boxes packed with artwork called the Aldrich Care Box which allows people to bring museum caliber artwork into their homes temporarily. Patrons can borrow an Aldrich Care Box from the museum and enjoy the artwork in their home for a week before returning it.