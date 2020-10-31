Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum holds participatory ballot art project

If you’ve ever wanted to see your work included in a museum, the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is currently accepting contributions to their new participatory mail art project.

“The ILSSA Ballot for Twenty Twenty” is a collaborative project created by artists Bridget Elmer and Emily Larned that will run in concurrence with the Ridgefield museum’s “Twenty Twenty” exhibit.

To participate in the art project, register for one of the Aldrich’s limited edition 100 ballots, which will be sent out after the Nov. 3 election. To register, visit thealdrich.org/events/ilssa-ballot-for-twenty-twenty.

After registering, participants will be mailed a custom-designed letterpress ballot directly from the artists and will be asked to fill in their responses on the ballot and mail it to the Aldrich, where it will be displayed for the duration of the Twenty Twenty exhibition. There is no fee for participation.

“‘The ILSSA Ballot for Twenty Twenty’ encourages participants to reclaim language, parse dichotomies, and give voice to perspectives unrepresented in the current rhetoric surrounding the 2020 United States presidential election,” the Aldrich’s press release stated.

According to the museum, ILSSA stands for Impractical Labor in Service of the Speculative Arts, a union for reflective creative practice established in 2008 as a collaboration between Elmer and Larned. The museum said ILSSA has a long-standing practice of publishing participatory, contemplative tools and resources which often take the form of call and response.

A virtual public conversation about the project will be held on Jan. 21 with the artists, Richard Klein, the Aldrich’s exhibitions director and Namulen Bayarsaihan, the Aldrich’s director of education.

The “Twenty Twenty” exhibition is an ongoing show featuring works by seven different artists that reflect the political climate, pandemic and racial tensions in 2020.

For more information about the “Twenty Twenty” exhibit, visit thealdrich.org.