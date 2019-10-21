Agatha Christie provides a collection of chilling tales

"The Last Séance" is a collection of short stories by Agatha Christie.

“The belief in a supernatural source of evil is not necessary; men alone are quite capable of every wickedness.” — Joseph Conrad

Sometimes, we don’t have the attention span or the time to sit through an entire book in one go and that’s perfectly fine. People lead busy and bustling lives, but that doesn’t mean they should deprive themselves of a literary thrill. For those of us who don’t have the time to dedicate to a lengthy read, consider diving into a collection of short stories. Our latest read takes readers into the world of the infamous mystery author Agatha Christie.

The Last Séance by Agatha Christie

The Queen of Mystery, Christie is back with a newly posthumously published collection of spooky tales. “The Last Séance” features “The Wife of Kenite,” which has never been published in the United States before. Christie, famous for her cunning detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, continues to dominate the mystery genre from beyond the grave.

In this volume of tales, readers will find themselves confronted with spectres, Nazis, dolls and tombs. As always Christie captures the reader’s fancy with her twisty plots and intriguing turns. This collection of tales is sure to send chills up the spine as readers flip through the different tales, many of which focus on supernatural thrills. Peering into the window of a previous era, readers much like many of the characters will find themselves puzzled by the curious events both supernatural and man-made that dominate the stories.

From the book jacket

“For lovers of the supernatural and the macabre comes this collection of ghostly and chilling stories from legendary mystery writer Agatha Christie. Fantastic psychic visions, specters looming in the shadows, encounters with deities, a man who switches bodies with a cat—be sure to keep the light on whilst reading these tales.

The Last Séance gathers twenty stories, some featuring Christie’s beloved detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple, in one haunting compendium that explores all things occult and paranormal, and is an essential omnibus for Christie fans.”

If you enjoy…

Fans of Agatha Christie might also enjoy reading “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware. The thriller follows a travel journalist who thinks she witnessed a murder while reporting on a luxury yacht. The problem is when she tries to alert the crew about what she heard she’s told that no one was staying in the cabin next to her and that no one is missing from the boat.