Add some bubbles to Mother's Day brunch at home

This year parents have been working double duty during the coronavirus pandemic as they work from home, care for their families and try to entertain and educate their children. This weekend is about the moms who have been balancing their careers, their homes and their children’s needs while practicing safe social distancing at home.

Some of these women are working from home, while others are serving on the front lines of the pandemic as essential workers. With their kids at home, many are helping their kids with their schoolwork and are trying to get creative to entertain their children in a climate that doesn’t permit the kids to physically hang out with their friends.

The moms could certainly use a break, but realistically parents aren’t likely to get one. So for those of you out there planning to make mom a breakfast in bed, consider providing her with a drink other than coffee. Here’s a list of single serve drinks to brighten up brunch that can be served with a lovely French toast, cinnamon roll or breakfast scramble.

Bellini

2 1/2 oz. peach nectar

2 1/2 oz. champagne

Combine and serve.

Mimosa

2 1/2 oz. orange juice

2 1/2 oz. champagne

Combine and serve.

Mango Mimosa

2 1/2 oz. mango juice

2 1/2 oz. champagne

Combine and serve.

Raspberry Mimosa

2 1/2 oz. raspberry lemonade

2 1/2 oz. champagne

Fresh raspberries sprinkled in granulated sugar

Mix raspberry lemonade with champagne and garnish with raspberries.

Blueberry Mimosa

2 1/2 oz. blueberry juice

2 1/2 oz. champagne

Combine and serve.

For those looking to start the day without a buzz, swap out the champagne for sparkling water to keep the bubbles in your glass.