Acrobats, musicians, carnivals, comedians and more in Fairfield County

Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors runs Oct. 3 through Nov. 3 at ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $57-$72. For more information, visit actofct.org.

Silent Disco

The 20th annual Ladies’ Soirée Silent Disco is on Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Proceeds benefit the library. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Davy Knowles

Davy Knowles will perform on Oct. 3 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Antje Dukovet

Singer-songwriter Antje Dukovet will perform on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

PostSecret

PostSecret is on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Founder of PostSecret, Frank Warren, encourages audiences to share their own secrets as a vehicle to personal healing and connection with our greater humanity. Tickets are $18-$35. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Paula Poundstone

Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $45-$55. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Con Brio

Con Brio and Lyrics Born with Phat A$tronaut will perform on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival

The Nutmeg Dulcimer Festival runs Oct. 4-5 at the Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church, 168 Broad Street, Milford. It offers workshops for hammered and mountain dulcimer players and concerts. Tickets are $7-$15. For more information, visit nutmegdulcimer.com.

Playing It Forward

KEYS Fall Benefit Concert: Playing It Forward is on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. at Shorehaven Golf Club, 14 Canfield Avenue, Norwalk. It includes cocktails, dinner, auctions and performances. Proceeds support Bridgeport children’s music programs. Tickets are $150. For more information, visit keysmusic.org/benefit.

Pete Dominick

Comedian Pete Dominick will perform on Oct. 4 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Yas Queen

Yas Queen, a Queen tribute band will perform on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox

Max Weinberg’s Jukebox will perform on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $55-$170. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bob DiBuono

Comedian Bob DiBuono will perform on Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Outdoor Arts Festival

The Outdoor Arts Festival runs Oct. 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich. It features local artwork, food trucks and art activities. Admission is free. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

Walking tour

The Walking Tour of Historic Hillside Cemetery is on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery, 165 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. This free guided walk is led by Wilton historian Bob Russell. For more information, contact pam@wiltoncongregational.org or call 203-762-5591.

Carnival

The Family Fun Carnival is on Oct. 5 from noon to 6 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi, 35 Norfield Road, Weston. It features rides, games, food, live music and drawings. All animals and their pet parents are invited to a blessing of the animals before the carnival at 11 a.m. For more information, visit stfrancisweston.org.

Vincent James

Comedian Vincent James will perform on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Where the Wild Things Are

Where the Wild Things Are will be screened on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. Registration is online. For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Kris Allen

Kris Allen will perform on Oct. 5 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Loudon Wainwright III

Loudon Wainwright III will perform on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Weather Report

The Weather Report exhibit runs Oct. 6 through March 29 at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main Street, Ridgefield. For more information, visit aldrichart.org.

Mark Riccadonna

Comedian Mark Riccadonna will perform on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. It’s free but donations are accepted. For more information, visit richterarts.org.

Cassatt String Quartet

The Cassatt String Quartet and Magdalena Baczewska will perform on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $5-$35. For more information, visit treetopscms.org/tickets.

Renee Rosnes Duo

The Renee Rosnes Duo featuring Peter Washington will perform on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Acrobats of Cirque-tacular

Acrobats of Cirque-tacular will perform on Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $30. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Manhattan Short Film Festival

The Manhattan Short Film Festival is on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ari Hest

Ari Hest will perform on Oct. 6 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.