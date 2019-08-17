A scoop of sherbet adds some fun to your summer drinks

A scoop of sherbet adds a nice touch to your summer cocktail.

During a recent stroll through my grocery store’s ice cream aisle (my preferred section of the store), I stumbled across a box of sherbet pops. I was instantly met with a cinematic montage of memories of my siblings and I sitting on a pool deck with our faces smeared with rainbow sherbet. Before this chance encounter with the sherbet pops I had completely forgotten about them, sherbet had completely fallen off my frosty treat radar.

Obviously that wouldn’t do, so I picked up a pint of sherbet and decided to put a 21 and up spin on an old summer classic. I will caution that this cocktail is for those with a sweet tooth, but it can easily be adapted for the little ones by easily omitting the vodka and champagne.

Sherbet Fizz

1 pint Rainbow sherbet

1 pint fresh raspberries

5 cups ginger ale

1 cup vodka

3 oz fruit punch concentrate, thawed

3 oz. pink lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 bottle champagne, chilled

Place four raspberries in a lined muffin pan and top with a scoop of sherbet, repeat until there are six sherbet scoops. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the freezer for one hour. Line the bottom of a pitcher with fresh raspberries. Pour lemonade and fruit punch concentrates into the pitcher. Add vodka and ginger ale. Stir gently. Place one sherbet scoop in each glass, fill half the glass with the vodka mixture. Top the drink with a splash of champagne and enjoy.