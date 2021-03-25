A 'crisis' led architect-turned-sculptor Tim Prentice to examine air currents through art

Architect-turned-sculptor Tim Prentice’s work is moving into the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield on March 29 for a year-long stint in a two-part exhibition of his kinetic sculptures titled “Tim Prentice: After the Mobile.”
Fascinated all his life by wind and air currents, Prentice (born in 1930) was a navigator in the U.S. Navy, and also sailed for recreation up and down the Eastern seaboard. This understanding of how wind operates helps him create striking, wind-driven sculptures that are delicately balanced yet intriguingly complex. Each piece is unique and modifies its actual or implied movement, depending on where it is sited. They rotate, shimmer and vibrate right in front of your eyes.