A cheat day treat for healthy eating resolution crowd

After the holidays my pantry looked as if it had been pillaged by sugar-crazed Orcs (if you met my relatives, you’d know that isn’t too far from what happened). After all the baking I did in December, the last thing I wanted to do was use my oven; actually right now my oven and I are contemplating a temporary separation. We could use the space from each other. However, glancing around my shelves, I noticed that I still had an excessive amount of white chocolate (leftover from my peppermint bark assembly line) and an insane amount of sprinkles (I made a small country’s population worth of gingerbread cookies) and decided to put them to good use and make truffles.

Now it’s January and society demands that we try to be healthier and resolve to eat better so I figured I’d pack these truffles with peanut butter given that it’s a solid source of protein (and I can lie to myself and pretend this is healthy). So that’s how I ended up making these fun peanut butter snowball truffles. Now am I saying that these little treats are going to keep you on track with a healthy eating resolution? Absolutely not. But there’s nothing wrong with a quick cheat treat.

Peanut Butter Snowball Truffles

2 cups powdered sugar

1 1/3 cups creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup butter, melted

2/3 cup graham crackers crumbs

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups white chocolate, melted

2 teaspoons coconut oil

Sprinkles, for garnish

Crush graham crackers into a fine crumb with a food processor. In a large bowl, combine powdered sugar, peanut butter, butter, graham cracker crumbs, maple syrup and salt. Stir until the dough is fully combined. Using a spoon scoop the dough and roll it into small balls and place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Melt the white chocolate and coconut oil in a pot over the stove over a low heat. Once melted place the balls into the chocolate one at a time. Once the dough balls are coated in the chocolate, place them on the lined baking sheet. Add sprinkles to the top of the chocolate for a pop of color. Repeat the process until all the balls are coated. Place the treats in the fridge to set for an hour before serving.