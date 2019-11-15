A Bronx Tale, A Few Good Men and screen this weekend

Peter Sellers, Robert DeNiro and Robert Redford are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday Nov. 15

A Bronx Tale (1993): What if an Italian-American boy is tempted by the underworld of organized crime? Robert DeNiro and Chazz Palminteri star. 2:30 p.m. AMC (also 9:30 a.m. Saturday)

Adaptation (2002): What if a writer suffers from a creative block while trying to adapt a story to the screen? Nicolas Cage and Meryl Streep star; Chris Cooper won an Oscar. 7 p.m. Flix

Being There (1979): What if an all-so-wise gardener happens to have the answers to all the nation’s problems? Peter Sellers and Melvyn Douglas (who won an Oscar) star. 9 p.m. TCM

A Few Good Men (1992): What if military men facing unforgivable truth find it difficult to handle the heat generated by murder? Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson star. 9 p.m. BBC

Saturday Nov. 16

Dog Day Afternoon (1975): What if a man, for all the right reasons, finds himself robbing a bank and holding hostages on a hot day in Brooklyn? Al Pacino stars. 9 p.m. TCM

Sunday Nov. 17

All Is Lost (2013): What if a man, when lost at sea, reviews the highs and lows of his life? Robert Redford delivers the performance of his career. 9:25 a.m. HDNet

State of the Union (1948): What if a driven politician encounters unforeseen challenges when he runs for president? Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn star. 12:30 p.m. TCM

A Little Romance (1978): What if two teenagers, deeply in love, take a road trip to experience the magic of Venice? Diane Lane and Laurence Olivier star. 7 p.m. TCM

American Sniper (2014): What if an American war hero finds it challenging to adapt to life back home when his tour ends? Bradley Cooper stars in this true story of Chris Kyle. 11:32 p.m. A&E