03:28 Video: The heat continues through the weekend 7/19/19 Media: Caitlin Napoleoni Hot and humid through the weekend, heat advisory through Saturday

01:10 A new forecast predicts home prices in Bridgeport-Stamford area will continue to fall. Media: wochit MM A new forecast predicts home prices in the Bridgeport-Stamford area will continue to fall. Prices are expected to drop another 1.7% over the rest of the year, while national averages are supposed to rise by about 3.7%. Connecticut homeowners are being low-balled by potential buyers who are trying to lower the market average. New federal tax codes are having a negative effect on the area, as well.

00:60 Connecticut to investigate author Wally Lamb’s prison writing program for inmates in women's prisons. Media: wochit MM Connecticut to investigate author Wally Lamb’s prison writing program for inmates in women's prisons. Lamb was sued by a former inmate earlier this year, alleging he did not pay $1,400 to the inmates who provided their stories. Lamb has been teaching the program at York Correctional Institute for 20 years but it is temporarily suspended due to the investigation.

01:38 Man charged with kidnapping 12-year-old girl from park, sexually assaulting her Media: Russ Reed The victim had her phone taken from her during the assault and had to use a stranger's phone to call her parents.

01:35 Police relieved after arrest of kidnapping, sexual assault suspect Media: Russ Reed Police say a 35-year-old man lured a 12-year-old girl into his car and brought her from Massachusetts to Connecticut.

01:49 The top news stories in Connecticut on Jul. 17, 2019 Media: Andrew DaRosa

01:44 Officials address scandal at RMV Media: Jamy Pombo Sesselman Officials met Wednesday to discuss the scandal that rocked the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

00:57 RMV scandal update expected Media: Jamy Pombo Sesselman Officials are meeting today to talk about the scandal that rocked the RMV.