Girls hoop: Ridgefield cruises in season opener

With 11 players scoring points, the Ridgefield High girls basketball team routed host Westhill, 79-23, in the season opener Saturday morning in Stamford.

The Tigers led 22-4 at the end of the first quarter and 44-10 at halftime.

“We came out in a full-court, man-to-man press and took control,” said Ridgefield head coach Tom DiMarzo. “It was over early.

“We looked athletic and played really good defense,” continued DiMarzo, whose team has four new starters this winter. “But we’ll find out more about where we are next week when we play Warde and Trumbull.”

Ridgefield’s only returning starter, senior forward Caroline Curnal, led the Tigers with 18 points.

Freshman Faith Arnold (11 points) and sophomore Claire Tannian (10 points) also scored in double figures for Ridgefield. Tannian hit three of the Tigers’ six three-pointers.

Megan Klosowski and Sabrina Grizzaffi each added eight points, while fellow sophomores Cameron McClellan and Isabella Giordano contributed five points apiece.

Freshmen Kate Garson and Norah McNeece and sophomore Kate Wagner had four points apiece, and freshman Katie Flynn rounded out the scoring with two points.