All-State football honors for Ridgefield’s Mitchell, Cali

Two Ridgefield players have been named to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State football team.

Junior wide receiver/linebacker Jackson Mitchell was one of 25 players chosen to the overall first team, which included players from different enrollment classes.

Teammate Alex Cali, a senior linebacker, was selected to the Class LL All-State defense.

Mitchell had the best-ever single season for a Ridgefield receiver, catching a program-record 80 passes for 1,124 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had two games with more than 200 yards receiving, including a school record 254 yards (on 16 catches) in the Tigers’ 38-35 loss to St. Joseph.

Mitchell’s longest gain of the season came against Fairfield Warde, as he caught a 73-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Greg Gatto.

On defense, the 6’2″, 215-pound Mitchell made 38 tackles (19 solo). He had two sacks, intercepted three passes, and recovered two fumbles.

Cali, an outside linebacker, finished with a team-high 107 tackles (59 solo), including 10.5 stops for a loss of yards. He had 8.5 sacks, recovered a fumble and blocked a punt.

Cali’s best effort came against Greenwich, as he had 18 tackles (eight solo) and 1.5 sacks.

Notes: Mitchell (offense) and Cali (defense) were previously named to the All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference first team.

Mitchell was one of six FCIAC players chosen to the All-State first team. Also selected were running back Tysen Comizio from Greenwich; linebacker Connor Fay and lineman Michael Neary from Darien; and quarterback David Summers and wide receiver Jared Mallozzi from St. Joseph.

Cali, Mitchell and the other All-State players will be honored during the CHSCA’s All-State banquet at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington on Sunday, Jan. 14.