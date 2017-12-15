The Ridgefield Press

Police investigating Route 7 hit-and-run incident

By Peter Yankowski on December 15, 2017 in Community, News, Police & Fire, Transportation · 0 Comments

Police are investigating a hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 18. Police say a 26-year-old man was struck by a northbound truck while walking in the northbound shoulder of Ethan Allen Highway. The car is reported to be a newer model black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram Quad Cab. There may be damage to the passenger-side mirror. The driver pulled over and walked around to the passenger side of the vehicle, before returning to the driver’s seat and pulling away north on Ethan Allen Highway. The pedestrian injured in the accident was transported to Danbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Hartling at 203-438-6531.

Related posts:

  1. Goodbye, traffic: State confirms Route 7 detours this weekend will be ‘sixth and final’
  2. Route 7 detours set to return this weekend
  3. Detour returns this weekend: Route 7 traffic will be routed through center of town
  4. Branchville bridge closing: Traffic detour returns this weekend

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Pancakes and politics Next Post Vets share lunch, and tales of the big war
About author
Peter Yankowski

Peter Yankowski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress