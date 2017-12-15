Police investigating Route 7 hit-and-run incident

Police are investigating a hit-and-run of a pedestrian that occurred on Saturday, Nov. 18. Police say a 26-year-old man was struck by a northbound truck while walking in the northbound shoulder of Ethan Allen Highway. The car is reported to be a newer model black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram Quad Cab. There may be damage to the passenger-side mirror. The driver pulled over and walked around to the passenger side of the vehicle, before returning to the driver’s seat and pulling away north on Ethan Allen Highway. The pedestrian injured in the accident was transported to Danbury Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Hartling at 203-438-6531.