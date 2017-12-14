The Ridgefield Press

Latke wars!

By The Ridgefield Press on December 14, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Religion · 0 Comments

Pre-Hanukah ‘latke wars’ took place at the Cteen chapter of Chabad Jewish Center of Ridgefield recently. More than a dozen local Jewish teens took part in a competition in which the divided groups competed to create the winning latke, similar to the Master Chef television show. The ingredients, spices and flavorings, plus a mystery ingredient that was required to be used, were provided. Teens also had a conversation about the meaning of Hanukah and its current relevance. More information on the Cteen chapter is available at [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Girls hoop preview: Tigers need talent to overtake inexperience Next Post Watch Thursday: 'Straight Talk' highlights those who give back
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress