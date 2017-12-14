Pre-Hanukah ‘latke wars’ took place at the Cteen chapter of Chabad Jewish Center of Ridgefield recently. More than a dozen local Jewish teens took part in a competition in which the divided groups competed to create the winning latke, similar to the Master Chef television show. The ingredients, spices and flavorings, plus a mystery ingredient that was required to be used, were provided. Teens also had a conversation about the meaning of Hanukah and its current relevance. More information on the Cteen chapter is available at [email protected]

