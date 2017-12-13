Chance of snow

An inch or two of snow seems likely in southwestern Connecticut in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 14, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 10% chance of slightly higher accumulations — three inches along the coast and two inland in the Danbury and Waterbury areas.

An “Alberta Clipper low pressure system” is expected to move southeast of Long Island in the hours between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, possibly bringing two or three inches of snow to the island and the slightly lessor accumulations to southern Connecticut.

Under a less likely — about 10% chance — scenario, somewhat higher snowfall could result if the low pressure system tracks a little further north. This could mean accumulations on central and easter Long Island might be four or five inches. But Connecticut would still be expected to see only three inches on the coast in Bridgeport and New Haven and two inches inland at places like Danbury and Waterbury.