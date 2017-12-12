Obituary: Dolores Katz, longtime Ridgefield resident

Dolores Katz was born in Hollis, NY on November 21, 1924 to Alois and Julia Pracny. She and her sister Anne who was seven years older remained very close throughout their lives. Dolores was valedictorian at her high school and received numerous scholarships to college. She attended Manhattanville College in New York City, graduating in 1946 with a degree in mathematics and physics. In August of 1946 she married Robert Dvorak, also of Queens, NY.

After marriage she worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island, leaving in 1948 for the birth of her daughter, Anne. The Dvorak family lived in Sayville, NY, a longtime home of her husband’s family. She had a son, Robert in 1950 and a third child, Charles in 1953.

Answering the need for teachers of the growing baby boomer population, she went to Adelphi College for teaching certification, and began teaching 5th grade in East Islip, Long Island for many years. After her husband’s death in 1969, she added further academic qualifications as an administrator, then went to SUNY Stony Brook for a master’s degree in liberal studies.

In 1973 while pursuing her interest in painting, she met and married Mr. Moses Katz. She continued work as an academic administrator, working in Roslyn, New York. She also taught at Dowling College, Long Island.

When Dee and Moses retired in 1979, they moved to Ridgefield, CT and becoming fixtures in the Ridgefield art and classical music scene. Dee’s interests included the Ridgefield Guild of Artists as well as teaching watercolor with the Ridgefield Adult Education program for 15 years. She held an active membership with the American Association of University Women and, pursued a lifelong interest in reading, working on the board of the Friends of Ridgefield Library. In addition, she enjoyed her friendships in the Ridgefield Great Discussions Group and monthly Cooking Group.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne, married to James Palumbo of Latrobe, Pennsylvania. They have three children, James, Jr., Dr. Jessica Peretin, and Valerie Palumbo. In addition she has two great-grandchildren, Alex and Anna from her granddaughter Jessica and her husband Brian Peretin. She is also survived by her eldest son Robert, married to Bernadette Doty and residents of Saugerties, NY. She is also survived by their one daughter, Julia of Mansfield, MA, married to Ryan Johnson who have presented a great-grandson, Theodore. And finally she is survived by her youngest son and caretaker, Charles Dvorak of Milford, CT.

Most of her friends and family remember her as a superb artist and watercolorist. A trove of 350 paintings was found in her condo and now enlivens the homes of her many friends and families.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, December 15 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Remarks of remembrance and tribute will offered at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private.