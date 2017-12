Joan G. Reilly, 86, of Ridgefield, wife of the late Robert Reilly, passed away on Monday, December 11.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 14, at 10:15 a.m., at St. Mary Church, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Bethel. There will be no calling hours.

Kane Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.