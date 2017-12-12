Obituary: Gliceria Calero Salazar Probst, of Ridgefield

Gliceria Calero Salazar Probst, from Ridgefield, CT, born 1945 in the Andean mountains of South America — Antacocha, Peru, passed away on December 10, 2017. She was the daughter of Mathias Calero and Ana Salazar.

Gliceria was known to many as, Lise. She was married to her beloved and devoted husband, Hans Peter, for 48 years. She raised two children, Hans Oliver and Elke Rene. Lise has 3 grandchildren whom she adored. Tehya Rene, Amanda Teresa, and Maximillian Hans. She has two children-in-law, Solveiga and Kenny.

Aside from being a devoted, loving, and compassionate wife, mother, and grandmother, she was a devoted church member in which she participated in choir, taught as a Sunday school teacher, and translated sermons. Lise was a true definition of a community educator and social worker. She was the first Indigenous Latina HIV/AIDS educator and counselor in Danbury, Connecticut. She was instrumental in creating the Syringe Exchange Harm Reduction Program and the School Based Health Center while working as a Program Coordinator for the HIV/AIDS Prevention Program, City of Danbury, and Health Department from 1989-2002. She then worked as Director of Prevention Services for AIDS Project of Greater Danbury from 2002-2017.

Lise was also a very active volunteer, not only in church but for social issues as well. She volunteered as a Spanish teacher in the 1980s for the Ridgefield School System. She also served as the Treasurer for the Board of Directors for the Danbury Child Advocacy Center. She was a member of the Danbury Coalition for Justice and Peace. She also volunteered providing translations services for the Communicable Disease Program via Danbury Hospital.

Lise was a devoted daughter, aunt, and sister who took care of and supported her mother and many of her siblings. She supported her nieces and nephews in their pursuit of education. Lise had 11 siblings: Isabel, Sergio, Nivardo, Roberto, Leonardo, Fermin, Julian, Emilia, Dora, Lila, and Angelica. Lise was especially close to her nieces: Mirtha, Mariela, Mily, and Lucianita, her nephew, Luis Alberto and her goddaughter, Lila Mirely, and her sister-in-law Nemesia.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 16, at 10:00 am at the New Apostolic Church, 2 Main Street, New Milford, CT.

Gliceria will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts as she looks down upon us from heaven.

Donations to be made in Glicerias’s name to Foundation Nurses Education Oncology Program c/o Danbury Hospital, 95 Locust Ave., Danbury, CT 06810.

