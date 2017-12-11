Obituary: Gertrude B. Lutrus, 94, of Brookfield, formerly of Ridgefield

Gertrude B. Lutrus, 94, of Brookfield, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away on Sunday, December 10. Mrs. Lutrus was the loving wife of the late Frank Lutrus Sr.

Mrs. Lutrus was born on June 3, 1923 in Danbury, CT, a daughter of the late Daniel and Anne (Grigerek) Schullery.

A longtime Ridgefield resident, Mrs. Lutrus was a local artist and art teacher. She volunteered at Founders Hall and Ballard Green in Ridgefield. She also volunteered at Ability Beyond in Bethel.

Mrs. Lutrus is survived by her children: Darrell Lutrus and his wife, Nancy, Paul Lutrus and his wife Becky, Mark Lutrus and Lori Mendes and her husband, Alan. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Rachel, Todd, Shannon, John, Jessica, Jared, Ashley and Kara; 7 great-grandchildren: Devon, Griffin, Iris, Elliott, Russell, Vera, Riley and Gabriel as well as a daughter-in-law, Mary Jane Lutrus.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Lutrus was predeceased by a son, Frank Lutrus Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 13, at 1:15 PM, at St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Wednesday morning from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ability Beyond – 4 Berkshire Blvd., Bethel, CT 06801, www.abilitybeyond.org or to Regional Hospice and Homecare – 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810, www.regionalhospicect.org.