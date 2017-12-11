The Ridgefield Press

Senior found: Search for 84-year-old called off

By Macklin K. Reid on December 11, 2017

Ridgefield Police report they have found an 84-year-old women who wandered off from her home on Gilbert Street in the village area early this morning. An ambulance has been called to check her condition, but police said she appeared to be all right. The woman was found by “a passerby” on Gove Street near the rear of Casagmo, police said. They had been searching throughout the village.

She was discovered missing around 5:30 this morning and was found about 8. “There’s some urgency in this,” Police had said when announcing the search. “It’s cold out.”

