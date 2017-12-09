The Ridgefield Press

Route 7 will be closed near Haviland

By Macklin K. Reid on December 9, 2017 in News · 0 Comments

An accident on Route 7 near Haviland Road is expected to close both lanes of Route 7 traffic while a wrecker works to remove the car. Soundbound traffic is been detoured down Still Road and Stonehenge Road and at about 3:40 it was said the northbound land will have to be be closed for a time, as well.

There’s also an accident just a little farther south on Route 7, near Simpaug Turnpike, and a little farther north on Route 7 near Ace Tire, where a vehicle has run into a guard rail. Redding has closed Great Pond Road in that vicinity due to wires down on a box truck. There are reports of  many accidents, including vehicle left in the middle of Ramapoo Road at West Mountain Road.

