Ridgefield Little League to host fundraiser at Prime Taco Tuesday

Ridgefield’s oldest non-profit youth sports organization is pairing up with one of its new restaurants to give residents a chance to give back to a good cause.

Ridgefield Little League will be hosting a fundraising night at Prime Taco on Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with 15% of all dine-in sales during that period being donated to the league.

“It’s local support from owners like Eddie Bistany and our organization’s other great sponsors that have allowed Little League to play a part in the lives of Ridgefield families for more than 60 years and will allow it to remain vibrant today and in the future” said Steve Scalzo, president of the Ridgefield Little League.

All donations to the league will be part of Ridgefield Little League’s “Campaign for Tomorrow’s Players,” which is the league’s community fundraising campaign in support of the new lighted field being built on Route 7 in southern Ridgefield.

As part of the fundraising effort the league is selling engraved bricks to be displayed at the new field.

“It’s a great way for past, present and future Little League families to publicly display their support for the league” said Mike Bucciero, the league’s director of fundraising.

In addition to bricks, the new field offers several ways for local businesses and residents to be a part of the new field including sponsorship opportunities of specific items at the ball field, signage, works-in-kind and financial contributions of all sizes.

Information on purchasing a brick in your family’s name or other ways you or your business can get involved can be found on the league’s website at RidgefieldLittleLeague.org or by reaching out to [email protected]