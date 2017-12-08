Obituary: Elizabeth M. Sganga

Elizabeth M. Sganga, 75, of Ridgefield, passed away on December 6. She was the loving wife of Mr. Vincent L. Sganga.

Mrs. Sganga was born on August 21, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY; a daughter of the late Robert and Elinor (Richardson) Mirrielees. She grew up in Valley Stream, NY and graduated with a BS in Education from Hofstra University before moving to Ridgefield with a newborn son in 1967.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 50 years, Mrs. Sganga was very active in the local community.

She was a past president of the Ridgefield High School PTA, Woman’s Club and the Women’s Jaycees and continued to volunteer with these organizations for decades. As a member of the Ridgebury Congregational Church she served many years as a Deacon, Assistant Treasurer, Moderator and Sunday School teacher.

Mrs. Sganga was also a longtime elementary school substitute teacher for Ridgefield Public Schools along with time working at Calligrapher’s Ink.

In her spare time, Mrs. Sganga truly enjoyed her friends and family, especially living in town near her sons and grandchildren; spending time with them on beach vacations, birthdays and holidays. She valued her many friendships and enjoyed golf, crafts, and gardening as well as baking Christmas cookies with her grandkids.

Mrs. Sganga is survived by her husband of 53 years, Vincent and their two sons: Matthew Sganga and his wife, Sheila; Andrew Sganga and his wife, Carol Ann. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Lauren, Timothy, Emily, Natalie and Nicholas Sganga. Mrs. Sganga is also survived by her brother Bruce Mirrielees. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Sganga was predeceased by a brother, Alan Mirrielees and a sister in law, Lucille Hopkins.

Friends will be received on Monday, December 11 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, December 12 at 10:00 AM at Ridgebury Congregational Church; 605 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield (after a private burial).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ridgebury Congregational Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.