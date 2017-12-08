The Ridgefield Press

Farmingville first graders collect books for Bridgeport literacy program

By The Ridgefield Press on December 8, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

First graders at Farmingville Elementary School led a book drive to share their love of reading last week. Students collected books and filled boxes upon boxes for the Horizons literacy program in Bridgeport (Sacred Heart University) run by local resident Tom Pesce. Residents who have kindergarten through fifth grade books to donate are asked to contact Tom Pesce at [email protected] Pictured above, from left to right: Connor Renehan, Matthew Gibbons, Ryan Sonders, Charles Hong, Mackenzie Renehan, Graham Montaner, Thomas Turco, Tom Pesce, and Surpriti Saravana.

