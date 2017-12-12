St. Stephen’s presents Carols by Candlelight Saturday, Dec. 16

The St. Stephen’s Choristers, 14 young singers in third grade through high school, will lead the opening procession of Carols by Candlelight at St. Stephen’s annual Christmas concert on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7.

As they process by candlelight, the choristers will be singing Once in Royal David’s City and will be joined by the St. Stephen’s Festival Choir. The concert, a celebration of Advent and Christmas, will also include the Connecticut Chamber Players, a 28-piece professional orchestra and organist Arno Steinig. Scott Toperzer, St. Stephen’s minister of music will conduct.

In addition to the opening carol, the young singers will be featured — along with the Festival Choir — in Silent Night, In the Bleak Midwinter, and Gustav Holst’s Christmas Day, a choral fantasy on old carols. Also on the program will be works by Handel, Mendelssohn and Saint-Saens. The audience will be invited to sing along to many traditional Advent and Christmas carols.

After the procession, the concert will begin and end with two of Handel’s most majestic works for choir and orchestra: the coronation anthem Zadok the Priest and Worthy Is the Lamb/Amen from Messiah.

A free-will offering will be taken, with a suggested donation of $20 for adults.