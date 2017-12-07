Immaculate High School inducts Ridgefield students into honor society

Immaculate High School recently inducted 52 students into the St. Thomas Aquinas Chapter of the National Honor Society, an affiliated chartered chapter of the National Honor Society, including Ridgefield residents Xinyue “Tracy” Cui, Natalie Kennedy, Elizabeth Lang, Kristin Lefebvre, Maura Murphy, Sophia Pilla and Keleigh Zuckert.

“Students who are inducted have leadership roles in both school and community, inspire positive behavior in others, serve at least 75 hours (juniors) or 100 hours (seniors) of community service and consistently demonstrate respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, fairness, caring and good citizenship, along with having a GPA of at least 3.5,” said Dana Pinckney, IHS National Honor Society co-advisor and English teacher.

Membership in the National Honor Society, St. Thomas Aquinas Chapter, is offered to juniors and seniors who meet the criteria established by the National Association of Secondary School Principals in the areas of scholarship, leadership, service and character. Candidate members are selected through a comprehensive application for admission and once accepted, are expected to uphold the criteria of excellence in all four areas.