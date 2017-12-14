Michelle Cook marries Andrew Clements

Michelle Grace Cook, daughter of Leslie and Lawrence Cook of Golden, Colo., formerly of Ridgefield, and Andrew Cole Clements, son of Allison and Michael Clements of Floresville, Texas, were united in marriage on June 16. The Rev. Michael Clements, father of the groom, performed the ceremony at the Kendall Plantation in Boerne, Texas.

Bridesmaids were Mary Hampton Cook of Richmond, Va., sister-in-law of the bride, Kelly Hoover of Flower Mound, Texas, Sheila Kulik of Stamford, Lauren Mayers of Atlanta, Ga., and Annie Neely of Dallas, Texas. Groomsmen were Micah Clements, Luke Clements and Gunter Clements of Floresville, brothers of the groom, Andrew Cook of Richmond, Va., brother of the bride, Samuel Bryan of Houston, Texas, Chuck Garza of Floresville, and Christian Hill of Dallas.

The bride graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2012 and from Baylor University in 2016 with a degree in secondary education, social studies. She teaches 11th grade AP U.S. history in Katy, Texas. The groom is a 2012 graduate of Floresville High School and graduated from Baylor University in 2016 with a degree in accounting. He is an accountant for Whitley Penn in Houston and is working toward becoming a certified public accountant. After a reception at the Kendall Plantation, the couple honeymooned in Anguilla. They live in Houston.

