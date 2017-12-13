Kimberly Lorenz and David Stambone marry

Kimberly Lorenz, daughter of Linda and Peter Lorenz of Ridgefield, was married to David Stambone, son of Helen and the late Andrew Stambone of Bethel, on Sept. 23.

Matron of honor was Christine Principi, sister of the bride. Maid of honor was Andrea Stambone, sister of the groom. Bridesmaids were Marina Amorim, Jessica Archambault and Brittney DeAngelo, all from Connecticut.

The best man was Alan Moisio of Bethel. Groomsmen were the brother of the groom and officiant Glen Stambone, formerly of Bethel, Matt D’Amico of Newtown, Rob Flynn of New Fairfield, and Craig Ten Broeck of Danbury.

The bride graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2003, from Southern Connecticut State University in 2007 and from the Fones School of Dental Hygiene at the University of Bridgeport in 2013. She is a registered dental hygienist at Ridgefield Perfect Smile Center in Ridgefield.

The groom is a 1999 graduate of Bethel High School and graduated from Western Connecticut State University in 2005. He is a vice president and mortgage banker for Total Mortgage Services in Ridgefield.

The beach ceremony and reception were held in Avalon, N.J., at the Icona Golden Inn. Avalon is also where the bride and groom were engaged, in July 2016.

The newlyweds honeymooned in Napa and San Francisco, Calif., then in Maui. Their plan is to reside in Ridgefield.