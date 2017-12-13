The Ridgefield Press

Milk honored with 15 Broadway World Regional nominations

By The Ridgefield Press on December 13, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Ross Dunsmore’s Milk, which premiered at Thrown Stone Theater in Ridgefield this summer, earned 15 nominations from the Broadway World Regional Awards last month.

“To be in the company of our fellow nominees is an incredible honor,” a press release from Thrown Stone said. “We’re grateful to Broadway World for recognizing regional theater with these awards.”

The nominations include Best Actor in a Play, Best Actress in a Play, Best Costume Design, Best Director of a Play, Best Ensemble Performance in a Play, Best Original/New Work, and Best Play — among others.

Thrown Stone said it plans to make several exciting announcements over the next couple of weeks, including its 2018 season.

For more information, visit thrownstone.org.

