Letter: Get to know your town

To the Editor:

You’re invited! It’s time to “Get to Know Your Town!”

The Ridgefield League of Women Voters will host the second presentation in our series of educational programs for Ridgefielders to learn more about their town government on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the Town Hall’s Lower Level Conference Room.

If you have you ever wondered how our town boards and commissions operate, what their mission and responsibilities are, or how decisions are made, these are the meetings for you! Our first session in November with Board of Education Chair Fran Walton was very enlightening and we know that Dec. 12’s meeting with Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Rebecca Mucchetti will be equally informative.

So please join us on Dec. 12 to learn more about the Planning and Zoning Commission, and at our subsequent meetings on Jan. 9 with First Selectman Rudy Marconi and on Feb. 13 with Board of Finance Chair Dave Ulmer, where our town officials will provide information about the inner workings of their boards/commissions and answer a few audience questions.

These programs are free and open to the public. Bring a friend — light refreshments will be served. So stop by for a little coffee and conversation and “Get to Know Your Town!”

Marilyn P. Carroll