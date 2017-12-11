Thrift Shop: Make us smile

Do you know that you can support the Ridgefield Thrift Shop even when you don’t shop there? It’s true, you can. If you happen to shop on Amazon (let’s be realistic, you can’t find everything you need at the Thrift Shop or other local stores), you can choose to support the Thrift Shop and then, when you shop, Amazon gives. Amazon will donate 0.5% of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchases to the Ridgefield Thrift Shop whenever you shop on AmazonSmile. This is the same Amazon you know — same products, prices and service. Go to smile.amazon.com, sign in with your Amazon account and choose the Ridgefield Thrift Shop as your charity. That will make us smile.

Are you discovering as you decorate for the holidays that you have far too much stuff? Bring it in, and we’ll get it out right away. Smiles, all around — you’ll be happy, our customers will be happy, and we’ll be happy to generate income for community organizations.

The Thrift Shop is open weekdays from 12 to 4 (Thursdays until 8 p.m.) and Saturdays from 10 to 2 at 21B Governor Street. Donations are accepted whenever we are open; use the doorbell in back if you need help carrying items from your car.