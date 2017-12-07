Free parking? Not this holiday season, town says

The “parking holiday” that freed village lots from enforcement of time limits during the Christmas shopping season is not returning this year.

The practice of suspending enforcement during December was dropped last year, after a run of several years — with both the suspension of parking enforcement, and its return last year, designed to help village businesses benefit from seasonal shopping.

“It’s the second year it didn’t happen,” said Parking Authority member Jessica Wilmot, who is part of the village business community as longtime owner of the Ancient Mariner restaurant.

“It was stores, shopkeepers, that objected,” she said.

“Employees were parking all day long, and it didn’t work. Intentions were good, but it didn’t work.”