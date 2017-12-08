Wine author John Bonné to speak about new book Monday night

Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common welcome John Bonné to discuss his new book, The New Wine Rules: A Genuinely Helpful Guide to Everything You Need to Know, at the Ridgefield Library on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m. Bonné provides helpful information about buying, storing, sharing, and, of course, drinking wine in simple, beautifully illustrated, easy-to-digest tidbits that help readers overcome stressful standards set by the “experts.”

Bonné is one of the leading American voices writing on wine today. He is the senior contributing editor at Punch, author of The New California Wine, winner of the Roederer International Wine Book of the Year, and wine consultant for JetBlue Airways. For nearly a decade, he served as the wine editor and chief wine critic of the San Francisco Chronicle, where he won two James Beard Awards and numerous other accolades.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the event. Wine and cheese will be served. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.