Graham Clarke concert at library Saturday, Dec. 9

The Ridgefield Library’s Concerts for Young Families series welcomes Graham Clarke to perform his popular children’s concert for families with children ages 5 and younger. Clarke’s interactive and engaging music will be performed on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 11:30 to 12:15 in the library’s main program room on the lower level.

Beloved by children and parents alike, Graham Clarke has been bringing his zaniness and his love for classic rock ’n’ roll to children of the tri-state area for 23 years. Six albums and thousands of performances later, he’s returning to the Ridgefield Library. Music CDs will be available for purchase. The event is free and registration is not required. Children need to be accompanied by an adult. More information available at Clarke’s website, grahamclarkemusic.weebly.com/, or 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.