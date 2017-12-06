Library to transform into a poetry coffeehouse Thursday night with readings from Gail Carson Levine

Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common are presenting a poetry coffeehouse today — Thursday, Dec. 7 — at 7 p.m. The evening will begin with readings by three Ridgefielders: retired English teacher Barb Jennes; Ridgefield Library’s program coordinator, Lesley Lambton; and arts administrator and musician Andrew Levine. The program will be followed by a reading with featured poet Gail Carson Levine.

Gail Carson Levine’s first poetry collection for adults, Transient, came out in July 2016. She’s best known for her books for children — in particular, Ella Enchanted, which won a Newbery honor award in 1998 and was made into a major motion picture in 2004. In 2016, she completed her master of fine arts degree in poetry at New York University. Copies of Transient will be available for sale and signing at the event. Wine and cheese will be served.

Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438- 2282.