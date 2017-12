The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers monthly support groups for family members of those facing mental health challenges.

A Ridgefield group meets on the second Thursday of every month, starting Dec. 14 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church.

All area residents are welcome to attend. The group is led by trained facilitators with lived experience. All discussions are confidential. For information, call Marc at 203-940-2516.