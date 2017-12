There will be a community Narcan training session at the RVNA building on Governor Street Monday, Dec. 11.

The event, which will feature presentations from drug counselor Liz Jorgenson and Dr. Anita Chu of Insight counseling, will begin at 7 p.m.

Attendees can learn what to do in case of an overdose and how to administer the lifesaving overdose reversal known as Narcan.

This is anonymous training. Participants can get prescribed Narcan.

For more information, call 203-438-5555.