Online courses at Ridgefield Continuing Education start Wednesday

Online courses with ed2go are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These instructor-facilitated online courses are informative, fun, convenient, and highly interactive and allow you to learn from any location at any time. Many classes are available, such as business, computer, writing, psychology, languages, health, and online test prep, including C++, Network+, QuickBooks, GED, GMAT, SAT, GRE, LSAT, and many more certification prep classes. All courses run for six weeks.

A new session of each course begins on the second or third Wednesday of each month. The next sessions start Dec. 13 and Jan. 17. Courses are project-oriented and include lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas, supplementary links, and more. Most of the courses cost between $99 and $120. Visit ridgefieldschools.org and click ed2go online courses or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.